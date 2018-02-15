Your Presentation Is Drowning In Details, But Here’s How To Fix It

Remember that meeting last week when your coworker had to present an update on the project she’s leading–and you watched her go on and on, sharing detail after detail, until you wondered what the point was in the first place? You’ve probably made the same mistake at one time or another, too. When you’re really close to the material you’re trying to communicate, it can be tricky not to fall down the rabbit hole or share every last detail with others. Here are five ways to avoid that so you can stay concise, engaging, and to-the-point.

1. Don’t Show Off Everything You Know

Think about the purpose of your talk or presentation in the first place: Chances are, it isn’t to demonstrate how much you know. After all, if your listeners really want to know all the details, they can ask you to fill in the gaps later, or they can just Google it. Instead, think about what your knowledge means to your audience: How can you help them achieve their goals? You call a plumber to fix a leaky pipe, not to find out every single thing they know about plumbing. Like a plumber, though, you’re also in a service role as a speaker–which means the question you need to ask yourself is, “What is their problem, and how do I help them fix it?

2. Go One Level Up

When you go from working on a problem to talking about it to others, you need to switch programs. Whether you’re an exec or an intern, your job is to manage the day-to-day workload in front of you. But the moment you lift your head up and start talking about your work to somebody else–even to a colleague who’s deeply familiar with it–you can’t just give them the blow-by-blow. That’s the route to endless digressions.

As a presenter, think of your job like being a pilot: You want to get into the airplane, take off, and find a cruising altitude that’s smooth and one-directional. You want to know where you’re heading. If you don’t position your ideas at the right level (and keep them there all the while), it’ll be a turbulent ride.

3. Resist The Lure Of The Familiar

Like anyone, you want to feel comfortable when you speak. What’s more comfortable than the familiar stuff you’ve talked about before? When you present a new idea or speak to an unfamiliar audience, though, there’s a risk of being drawn back into what’s comfortable–which is often a ton of extraneous detail. Catching yourself sometimes means tolerating the discomfort of framing things in a way you aren’t totally used to. Think strategically, so you don’t react emotionally.