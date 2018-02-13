Political ads on Facebook are running without adequate disclaimers

A report by ProPublica has found that hundreds of federal political ads running on Facebook are failing to use adequate disclaimer language, likely making them in violation of Federal Election Commission rules. The political ads in question come from both sides of the aisle, including the Democratic National Committee and the Donald Trump 2020 campaign. In December an FEC opinion said that political ads on Facebook must abide by the same rules as those for print and television, namely saying who paid for and approved them. Though this looks bad for Facebook, FEC rules say it’s the advertiser and not the publisher who is responsible for making the proper disclosure in ads.MG