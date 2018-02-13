Apple and Facebook work out news subscription deal

In October Facebook launched a new program that would allow publishers to sell subscriptions to their news sites on Facebook–-including in the Facebook mobile app. The program would allow publishers to be able to potentially make recurring revenue from articles shared on Facebook’s platforms. However, when the program launched it was not accessible through Facebook’s iOS app-–presumably because Apple didn’t want to budge on its standard 30% take of subscription profits generated through iOS. Facebook reportedly wanted all of the profits to go to the publishers.