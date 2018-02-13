YouTube’s CEO says Facebook should “get back to baby pictures”

I mean you always have to take your competitors seriously, but you don’t win by looking backwards and looking around. You win by looking forward, and looking at your customers and figuring out what do they want, how can I be better at what we do? And I look at YouTube and I look at the opportunity and we have a really wonderful ecosystem, and so the priorities that we have this year are building trust among our advertisers and our creators, tightening our policies, building more engagement, increasing the creator ecosystem that we have with educational content . . . We have this amazing platform and we want to invest it that. And so, I don’t know what Facebook is going to do . . .