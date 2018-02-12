advertisement
This is literally the “Black Mirror” robot dog

If you’ve watched the Black Mirror episode “Metalhead”—in which the Big Bad is a gun-toting, knife-wielding robot dog—a new trick picked up by Boston Dynamics’s four-legged robot should terrify you:

Boston Dynamics has dubbed this robot the “SpotMini,” a chipper misnomer if I’ve ever heard one. What might the SpotMini grab next? I’m imagining a knife, like so:

Don’t be misled by the school-bus-yellow paint job. Soon, like Black Mirror‘s killer robot, the SpotMini may be hacking your garage door.PM

