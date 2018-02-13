Bill And Melinda Answer 10 Tough Questions About The Gates Foundation

At the Gates Foundation, Melinda and Bill Gates command a $40 billion endowment aimed at improving health, and eradicating hunger and poverty in developing counties. To a lesser degree, the foundation also works to improve the U.S. educational system. On average, the organization doles out more than $4 billion in grants each year.

Over the years, that sort of spending has raised questions from people both inside the sector and beyond. For the foundation’s annual letter this month, which is posted on GatesNotes, Bill’s personal blog, the power couple decided to answer 10 of the tougher ones they’ve encountered in recent years.

Their answers illuminate a unified theory about how, among the emerging class of mega-donors, the idea of giving while living can work best. (Both have pledged to give away the majority of their wealth within their lifetimes.)

But the goal is to show that while some of their efforts have failed, those big bets were worth taking as part of a learning curve to make worldwide progress. That’s happening: As the letter points out, the number of people living in extreme poverty has dropped by half over the last 20 years.

Here are the top 10 questions:

• Why don’t you give more to the United States?

• What do you have to show for the billions you’ve spent on U.S. education?

• Why don’t you give money to fight climate change?

• Are you imposing your values on other cultures?

• Does saving kids’ lives lead to overpopulation?

• How are President Trump’s policies affecting your work?

• Why do you work with corporations?

• Is it fair that you have so much influence?

• What happens when the two of you disagree?

• Why are you really giving away your money–what’s in it for you?

Some of those questions are worded in a way that’s intentionally biased–probably how they were first voiced.