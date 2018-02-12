Olympics medal count: Track all the 2018 winners with this live interactive map

The action is heating up in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics, and if you don’t have time to watch it all on NBC—or stream it online when possible—you can still follow along and keep track of the winners. Esri, a spacial analytics and mapping software firm, created a series of Olympics-related interactive maps that offer a easy way to parse through the statistics.

Perhaps the most useful is its “Live Medal Tracker Map,” which lets you see which countries have won a medal and how many they’ve won so far. You can browse by medal types—gold, silver, bronze—look at the totals, and click each country’s card to learn more about their victories. (Click the ellipsis at the bottom of the card to flip it over.)

A rep for Esri told me the company is using a live feed to update the map, so new information should appear almost in real time, though there might be a delay. I’ve embedded the map below, or you can find hit here.

And if you’re in the mood to learn more about Team USA, Esri has you covered. It’s also mapped out the hometowns of all 242 Team USA athletes who are competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics. You can click on the town to learn more about the athlete. Try it out here.CZ