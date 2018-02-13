With New Swimsuit Issue, SI Is Taking Its Tech Game To The Next Level

With the launch today of the 2018 edition of its iconic franchise, SI is taking its tech game to its next level–introducing a group of virtual reality and augmented reality features that bring fans of the issue closer than ever to the action.

For the last year or so, SI has been experimenting with VR and AR. It’s done things like embed an AR image in a cover story on Everest climber and amputee Jeff Glasbrenner that when scanned using the Life VR app, launched a 360-degree video about the climb; SI‘s sister publication Time also recently ran an AR activation on the cover of its Bill Gates-edited issue. And two years ago, SI made its first foray into VR with a 360-degree photo shoot of model Hannah Jeter.

With the new issue, SI is trying to one-up itself, even as it’s trying to fend off a good deal of internet mockery for releasing a #MeToo-related video to promote an issue full of nearly naked women.

SI Swimsuit models celebrate more than just their bodies in candid, new project. pic.twitter.com/9ciEdRTFsq — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 7, 2018

To begin with, the Life VR app will feature a VR experience that takes users behind the scenes with Swimsuit editor MJ Day on a few days of the issue’s photo shoots, with her talking about how various elements of the project came together. The VR video also showcases the on-set experience, with several of the models and athletes appearing in the issue talking about what it’s like to be involved in its production.

On the AR side of things, SI is rolling out a slew of new experiences.