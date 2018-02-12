The Trump administration wants to sell off two airports and some parks as part of its infrastructure plan

As part of its $200 billion infrastructure proposal, the Trump administration is looking to sell off federal assets, including two airports, several parks, and a drinking water aqueduct. The plan’s main components include ways to incentivize state and local governments and private industry to spend money on infrastructure projects “without making major new federal investments,” as well as a streamlined environmental permitting process, reports the Washington Post.
Among the assets that could be sold:
- Reagan National Airport
- Dulles International Airport
- The Washington Aqueduct (which supplies drinking water in D.C. and northern Virginia)
- George Washington Memorial Parkway (run by the National Park Service)
- Baltimore-Washington Parkway (run by the National Park Service)