Chobani is giving away free yogurt to every American—here’s how to get yours

Chobani is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and it has just gone through a massive rebranding. The yogurt company’s products now feature colorful hand-drawn images of the various ingredients inside, such as strawberries and almonds. In what appears to be an effort to familiarize consumers with the new look–while also winning over new converts–Chobani is giving away free yogurt to people across the country, from today until March 4.

While Chobani has grown from a tiny startup founded by Turkish immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya into a massive force that competes with huge food conglomerates, it turns out that more than half of all Americans still haven’t tried Greek yogurt. To remedy this problem, the company has launched its massive free giveaway. Here’s how to take part:

Consumers are invited to visit Chobani’s website, print out a coupon, and get a product from a participating retail location.

For more technologically advanced types, Chobani also created a customized Alexa command to allow Alexa users to use their coupon on Amazon.

To launch this promotion, Chobani has created an art installation at Grand Central Terminal in New York today based on the concept of Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree. Visitors can “plant” virtual seeds that blossom into a digital fruit tree overhead, and for every seed planted, Chobani will donate a case of yogurt to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry.

