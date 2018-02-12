Amazon is laying off hundreds of employees in Seattle and elsewhere: Report

Though Amazon’s business seems to be doing better than ever (look no further than its recent blockbuster earnings report ), the company is still looking into ways to trim the fat. According to the Seattle Times , the company is in the process of cutting hundreds of corporate positions –both in its hometown of Seattle and elsewhere.

According to the report, many Amazon business units that have rapidly expanded over the last few years are now over budget, and need to rein in some spending. In Seattle alone, the company has over 40,000 employees–up from 5,000 in 2010. And while the company looks for a location for its second headquarters–which will surely introduce even more expansion–Amazon is now trying to scale back corporate redundancies.

Amazon gave the Seattle Times this statement: “As part of our annual planning process, we are making head count adjustments across the company–small reductions in a couple of places and aggressive hiring in many others. For affected employees, we work to find roles in the areas where we are hiring.”

You can read the full report here.CGW