Every Visual Effects Oscar Winner Ever–In One Eye-Popping Video

Who: Movie-obsessed YouTubers Burger Fiction.

Why we care: Visual effects is the great Oscar democratizer. It’s where movies like The Matrix and Star Wars and even (sigh) Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest have a shot at becoming Academy Award-winning films. As we wait with bated breath to see whether Kong: Skull Island will breathe that rare Oscar air when the awards are unveiled on March 4, a new video shows off the range of films that have won in this category so far. The team at Burger Fiction have collected clips from every single Best Visual Effects winner ever, from 1929 to 2017, and placed them in one sprawling supercut. Arranging the films in chronological order reveals the evolution of effects tech, from the rubber squid attack in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea to the CGI wizardry of Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book–along with the steady leveling of the Uncanny Valley. (See also: Every Best Picture Winner Ever and Every Cinematography Winner Ever.)