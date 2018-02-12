5 ways that Harvey Weinstein created a toxic workplace–and broke the law, according to New York’s top prosecutor

After a four-month investigation, the New York attorney general’s office has filed suit against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and his flailing movie studio, alleging sexual harassment and other civil rights violations. The complaint describes ways in which Weinstein created a toxic work environment that systematically demeaned and preyed upon women. Here are five of the most damning revelations:

• When employees angered Weinstein, he threatened their lives, saying, “I will kill you,” “I will kill your family,” and “You don’t know what I can do.” He also boasted about his Secret Service connections.

• Weinstein flew one of his “wing women” from London to New York in order to teach his assistants “how to dress and smell more attractive,” per his specifications. According to the suit, her tips included: “wearing skirts or dresses” and “showing more leg or a shoulder.”

• Weinstein dispatched employees to procure shots for his erectile dysfunction, and at times directed one of his employees to administer the shots.

• Weinstein, who had frequent sexual encounters in a private room in the office, required an employee to clean up the room afterward.

• Weinstein “regularly called female employees ‘cunt’ or ‘pussy’ when he was angry with them or felt they had done a task poorly or incorrectly.” Once, he asked an employee if her tampon was “up too far.”AH