This Is What A Lego Zombie Movie Would Look Like (Not Very Scary)

Who: Visual effects artist Nixolas.

Why we care: We’ve already seen animated Lego takes on both the superhero and ninja genres, but one cinematic flavor that has remained unseen in building block embodiment until now is zombies. The flesh-eaters popularized by George Romero and (eventually) The Walking Dead don’t make for obvious vessels for the Lego treatment, and a new project reveals why. Created by VFX artist Nicholas King, the brief video emphasizes that these detachable minifigs are already prone to falling apart, and thus too fragile for the roaming herd (after-)lifestyle of bloodthirsty undead. Between that impracticality and the loss of kid-friendly appeal, the below demo video could be the closest you’ll ever come to seeing The Lego Zombie Movie.