GE Aims For The Heart With A New Ad That Puts People Before Technology

Who: General Electric, BBDO New York

Why we care: Back when GE CMO Linda Boff was named to Fast Company‘s 2015 Most Creative People in Business list, she told me that since the brand has been around for more than 140 years, its biggest marketing challenge isn’t awareness, but rather “getting them to know us as we really are.” This new ad is a perfect example of bringing a surprising level of humanity to a behemoth global corporation. It’s not about the tech–the jet turbines, the electrical grid tech, the industrial internet—it’s also how those things actually help people in their everyday lives. It’s a simple message, wonderfully told here in a near-perfect emotional tone, especially for Olympic TV audiences already predisposed to the feels.