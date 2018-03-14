The Ingredients For Innovation

It’s rare that you hear blockchain and AI mentioned together, even in the same sentence, but that’s about to change. Because when combined, these individual technologies work in conjunction to enable entirely new solutions. By integrating the transparent, and trusted transaction engine on the blockchain and with the adaptive capabilities of AI, you create an unprecedented toolkit. Watch to see what everyone from farmers to medical professionals to cybersecurity experts could do. And then imagine what this combo could do for your company.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens