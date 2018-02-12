Facebook is losing young users to Snapchat

That’s according to a new study by research firm eMarketer, reports CNBC. The study says younger users are ditching Facebook in favor of Snapchat at an increasing rate and that currently less than half of Americans aged 12 to 17 use the social network at least once a month. The study also says that it expects Facebook to lose 2 million users under the age of 25 this year. Where will they go instead? eMarketer says 1.9 million younger users will be picked up by Snapchat.MG