Facebook is losing young users to Snapchat

That’s according to a new study by research firm eMarketer, reports CNBC. The study says younger users are ditching Facebook in favor of Snapchat at an increasing rate and that currently less than half of Americans aged 12 to 17 use the social network at least once a month. The study also says that it expects Facebook to lose 2 million users under the age of 25 this year. Where will they go instead? eMarketer says 1.9 million younger users will be picked up by Snapchat.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens