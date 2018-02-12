Uber will require a 6-hour break for every 12 hours of driving

The company is rolling out the mandatory breaks in the U.S. nationwide, reports TechCrunch. From now on, the Uber driving app will automatically lock drivers out of it if they have been on the road for 12 hours or more without taking a rest break of at least 6 hours. The move is being made to combat drowsy driving and driver fatigue, which can cause fatal car accidents. Uber estimates the new policy won’t affect most of its drivers, as 60% of them don’t even drive more than 10 hours each week. Uber has previously rolled out similar safety restrictions in Australia, which is what the new American-based safety restriction feature is based on.MG