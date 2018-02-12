Alibaba is helping Disney expand in China

The e-commerce giant has inked a deal with the Mouse House to provide the largest collection of Disney animated content to Chinese customers, reports Reuters. As part of the deal, Alibaba will distribute more than 1,000 animated films and cartoons on its Youku video streaming platform. Disney has struggled in the home media market in China before. In 2016 its DisneyLife online content platform was shut down by Chinese regulators. The financial terms of the new Disney/Alibaba deal are unknown, but the Youku service reaches about 580 million devices and receives around 1.2 billion views daily.MG