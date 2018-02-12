Unilever has had it up to here with fake news

The company has announced it is ready to pull advertising from digital platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube unless those companies do more to combat the spread of fake news, hate speech, and divisive content, the Wall Street Journal reports . In prepared remarks, Unilever chief marketing officer Keith Weed said:

“Unilever will not invest in platforms or environments that do not protect our children or which create division in society, and promote anger or hate. We will prioritize investing only in responsible platforms that are committed to creating a positive impact in society.”

Unilever’s demand might be enough to scare social media companies into getting their act together on fighting fake news and other divisive content. It’s one of the of the biggest advertisers in the world, with the company spending $9 billion on advertising across its various brands last year.MG