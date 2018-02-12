advertisement
Instagram is testing alerts for when someone screenshots your story

The feature will show creators a notification when a follower takes a screenshot of their story, reports TechCrunch. The new alert takes the form of a shutter icon next to the names of the people who viewed your stories. If you see the icon next to their name it means they snapped a screenshot.

Instagram isn’t doing this totally on the sly, however. The first time a user attempts to take a screenshot of a story they will see a prompt that says the next time they screenshot a story the creator will be able to see. In other words: You’ve been warned.

