This incredible tweetstorm breaks down where all your favorite GIFs come from

Filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry (known for 2012’s “The Last Fall” and “Almost 30”) unleashed a Twitterstorm on Friday that answered the prayers of many social media fanatics—he promised to dig up the backstory and original video of any GIF that his Twitter followers sent to him. The first one he included was the Supa Hot Fire GIF, which has been used to parody everyone from Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump. And there are plenty more, from Michelle Obama grooving to the Roots and Jill Scott performing “You Got Me” to a trailer for Italian Spiderman.