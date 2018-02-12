The Intel Foundation Is Betting It Can Transform Refugees Into Tech Workers

The Intel Foundation just gave the International Rescue Committee $1 million to retrain 1,000 German-based refugees for tech jobs. Their plan is to meet the needy where they evacuated with jobs that are actually dependable, and designed around a universal language: code.

To do that, the groups have designed a program called Project CORE (Creating Opportunities for Refugee Employment): They’re collaborating to train and equip instructors at several existing job placement organizations with specifically tailored lessons plans, and then to match graduates with jobs at up to 25 companies within the country.

Finding stable work is a huge concern to those trying to resettle in Germany. Since 2015, more than 1.5 million refugees fleeing worn torn countries have arrived there, obviously without jobs or some of the recognizable certifications that the government requires to ensure expertise in many fields.

Barri Shorey, a deputy director at IRC calls Project CORE a “great hybrid” for how corporate and nonprofit philanthropy can work. “[Intel’s] not just giving money but ultimately bringing training and expertise that then matches our training and expertise,” she says. The groups co-developed their plan of action with the express goal of helping people gain employment.

Some details, like how long each program will last and how many people will be accepted into each cohort has yet to be publicly disclosed Short term, Intel and IRC will provide trainees with stipends (the exact amount isn’t clear yet either) as a small incentive to participate. The programming will also be free—with the idea that there shouldn’t be a financial penalty that keeps people from getting involved.

In general, the training program will also have several tracks that allow trainees to first gain the sort of basic skills they may need to gain entry-level jobs, (and immediate income) in data entry, programming, and IT Work. Then, many will hopefully move on to advance their education through other services that will be offered.

Intel’s has launched other programs to reach disadvantaged kids in both Las Vegas and India, so there’s some blueprint as to how these efforts might evolve; the group’s Future Skills program has developed curriculum for “design thinking and new technologies, such as 3D design, drone/hybrid courses” notes Intel Foundation President Rosalind Hudnell in an email to Fast Company.