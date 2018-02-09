NBC’s Jennifer Salke is the new head of Amazon Studios

Amazon has announced former NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke as the new head of its TV and film studios. Since Roy Price stepped down from the position last fall amid sexual harassment allegations, Amazon Studios COO Albert Cheng served as the interim head while the search for a permanent replacement drew several candidates, including A+E Networks’ Nancy Dubuc, YouTube’s Susanne Daniels, and Sony’s Amy Pascal.
Salke is taking over at an interesting time for Amazon Studios, as Jeff Bezos is cracking down on his vision for bigger, more Game of Thrones-like content.