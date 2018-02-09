This Awesome New Nike Ad Declares “Nothing Beats A Londoner”

Who: Nike, Wieden+Kennedy London

Why we care: Simply put, this is Nike at its best. Fast, frenetic, stylish with a smirk. Here we see artists including Skepta and AJ Tracey, as well as celebrity athletes like Mo Farah, Harry Kane, and Eden Hazard joining as many as 250 amateur athletes declaring their dedication to everything from tennis and boxing, to skateboarding and ice hockey.

It’s clearly a descendant of Guy Ritchie’s 2008 masterpiece “The Next Level,” which has seen its quick cuts and stylish pace evolve over the years through 2015’s “Short A Guy,” and even “Want It All” from last year. And here once again the brand takes it to a whole other level. Only one question–which city gets next?JB