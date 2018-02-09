Olympics online streaming: How to watch the 2018 games and events without cable

Since you probably couldn’t make it to Pyeongchang, South Korea, to watch the Winter Olympics live–and since you might not own a TV–we have a few options for streaming the events online. Unfortunately, free streaming options for cord-cutters are limited, unlike with the Super Bowl, which NBC just gave away .

In the case of the Olympics, Comcast-owned NBCUniversal plans to present some 2,400 hours of coverage across its various channels. You can stream all the fun for free at NBCOlympics.com or via the NBC Sports app (iOS or Android), but only if you have a pay-TV package that includes NBC. If not, you’ll only be able to get 30 minutes for free the first day and five minutes each additional day, per USA Today.

If you’re a proud cord-cutter and don’t want to run out and subscribe to an expensive cable package just for the Olympics, don’t despair. NBC is included with a number of cheaper streaming services these days, including SlingTV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, and YouTube TV. These services cost around $40 to $45 a month for core plans, and you may be able to negotiate a free month if you’re savvy that way. Wired has a nice breakdown of the options here.

If none of those options suit you, you can always watch the old-fashioned way: using an antenna to capture over-the-air broadcast signals. Or better yet, revisit the timeless art of mooching off of a friend’s TV.

The Olympic games continue for the next 18 days. NBC will broadcast and stream a replay of the opening ceremony from the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium tonight at 8 p.m. ET. More info here.CZ