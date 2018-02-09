Here’s Why Waymo Was Always Going To Win Its Legal Battle Against Uber

Uber and Waymo have settled a high-profile lawsuit claiming that Uber may have stolen important information relating to its Lidar technology, which is used in self-driving cars. While the agreement might seem like a neat tie for both companies, Waymo has arguably come out on top.

According to the companies, Waymo will get a slim .34% stake in Uber at a $72 billion valuation (strange because its most recent deal valued the company at $45 billion). Though the new equity further ties Alphabet to Uber’s eventual success (Google Ventures has already invested over $300 million in the company), this offering is a meager olive branch. Waymo was originally seeking $2.6 billion in damages and it allegedly refused a more significant investment in Uber, worth $500 million, proposed in an earlier settlement bid. But what Waymo really wanted out of the suit was a strong assurance that Uber would stay away from its intellectual property. As part of this deal, Uber will have to sufficiently verify that it is not using Waymo’s technology in any capacity going forward.

Meanwhile, Uber can now assert, “we do not believe that any trade secrets made their way from Waymo to Uber, nor do we believe that Uber has used any of Waymo’s proprietary information in its self-driving technology.” More importantly, the ride-hailing giant gets to move on from this highly distracting public affair that isn’t doing much for its company image. Settling also limits the restrictions Uber may have ultimately had to acquiesce to had a trial proceeded. If Waymo had won, it could have more seriously hampered Uber’s autonomous efforts.

While Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi now gets one major hassle off his hands as he pushes the company toward an IPO, there’s no denying that the case deeply impacted the company.

“To me, Waymo had already won,” says Arun Sundararajan, author of The Sharing Economy and a business professor at NYU Stern business school. “What transpired over the last year has undoubtedly slowed down Uber’s autonomous vehicles program significantly.”

It’s been a rough year for Uber. In addition to this lawsuit, the company was put on public trial as employees started airing stories about abuse and discrimination and other misdeeds at the company. The company was sued by a woman raped by an Uber driver in India; she claimed that a company exec doubted her account and illegally obtained her rape records (the case was settled in December). As more rumors of misbehavior and shady tactics poured out, they painted a picture of a company run by brash white men willing to go any lengths to succeed. It’s unclear whether the repeated headlines tarnished Uber with customers, but the company has lost customers in certain U.S. markets this year.

Waymo’s lawsuit has been something of a backdrop to all this drama. The self-driving car company filed its complaint in February 2017, after Uber had already suffered some blows to its reputation. The company claimed that former Google employee Anthony Levandowski made off with 14,000 internal documents detailing various technology components before starting his own self-driving company, Otto, which was soon acquired by Uber. The complaint in and of itself served to halt the company’s progress on the self-driving efforts key to its future success. It also resulted in the departure of Levandowski and all his knowledge. As soon as the suit was filed, Levandowski was quick to invoke his right against self-incrimination and, three months later, Uber fired him.