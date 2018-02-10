The Golden State Warriors’ Court Was A ‘God Of War’ Video Game Tonight

With all the main lights suddenly extinguished, Oracle Arena, the home of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, is very dark. No one can see Kevin Durant or Stephen Curry, and the always-formidable opponents, the San Antonio Spurs, are nowhere to be found.

Then, just as suddenly as the arena went black, there’s brightness: The Jumbotron hanging over center court lights up, and on it appears two animated characters, Kratos, a fearsome warrior, and Atreus, his small son. The father exhorts his child to do better with his bow and arrow.

And then, a chance to perform: The court itself lights up, itself looking oddly like a giant screen. And on it, amid a snowy, forest landscape, father and son find themselves fighting for their lives against oncoming attackers. This time, the son does not miss, and one by one, the marauders go down.

This strange spectacle, showcased tonight during halftime of the Warriors-Spurs game, is the two-minute long “War on the Floor,” a promotion for the forthcoming Sony PlayStation 4 game God of War.

The exhibition is an example of a technology called projection mapping. Produced by BBH New York, the halftime show is an exquisite artistic achievement, generated by the actual God of War game engine, and perfectly by eight DLP within the confines of the basketball court, and looking every bit like it is itself a giant video game.

“We leverage a lot of traditional marketing and media, [things like] traditional broadcast and digital [ads], but sometimes we want to do things that transcend gaming,” says Asad Qizilbash, vice president of marketing for Sony PlayStation. “We want to do things that go into cultural conversations.”

There’s no guarantee, of course, that anyone will do Sony’s bidding, but the idea is that the nearly 20,000 people in attendance will be shooting video on their phones while the “War on the Floor” show is in action, and will then quickly post what they saw to any number of social platforms. At the same ESPN showed a 30-second TV commercial just before the end of halftime of the Warriors-Spurs game that highlighted the “War on the Floor” spectacle.