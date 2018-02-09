Steve Bannon says #MeToo movement will be bigger than the Tea Party

In an interview published Friday in Bloomberg News, Bannon noted his belief that the movement against sexual misconduct–spearheaded by the #MeToo and Time’s Up organizers–will continue to grow, taking down predators, abusers, and perhaps the patriarchy itself as it expands. “I think it’s going to unfold like the Tea Party, only bigger,” Bannon said. “It’s not ‘Me Too.’ It’s not just sexual harassment. It’s an anti-patriarchy movement. Time’s up on 10,000 years of recorded history. This is coming. This is real.”

“The top seven stories today are all guys getting blown up,” Bannon noted. “And these are not small guys.” Bannon was seemingly referring to media figures like Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, and Harvey Weinstein and many other creeps who saw their careers end for their abusive, offensive, harrassing behavior.

It’s a bold statement from Bannon, who does not exactly have fans within the Me Too and Time’s Up movements, particularly after he supported Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, despite the fact that Moore was accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls. Still, in the wake of all these scandals and all these women who have had to tolerate sexual harassment in the workplace, an anti-patriarchy movement sounds pretty good.ML