Car drivers just want to keep their puppies safe, says new trends report

Pet safety is what everyone is searching for, a new Google report on automotive trends notes. The report says that an increasing number of people are searching for dog seat covers and seat belts— stuff to keep Fido from breaking a paw while riding to the park . Somehow it isn’t a surprise that Americans are the most eager to search for products to keep their puppies and kittens secure.

But those aren’t the only insights the report provides. Google also notes a growing interest in dash cams and other kinds of embedded cameras. Viral car videos and a desire to document accidents and traffic violations is fueling the desire for in-car cameras. Specifically, searches for rearview mirror cameras jumped 598% year over year. People are also interested in 360-degree HD cameras that come equipped with GPS.

This data report, with its cute insights about how much people love their pets, is really a way of showing off the kind of insights Google can provide for companies in various industries, like car makers. Car makers may not care about the frenzy for dog hammocks, but they can create solutions around in-car cameras. Auto manufacturers are increasingly of importance to Google as it builds out its futuristic self-driving cars.RR