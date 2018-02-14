advertisement
Created For and Commissioned By: CITIES OF SERVICE
  • cities of service

Changing Perspectives Changes Lives

By Cities_of_Service1 minute Read

With the help of Cities of Service, mayors and their citizens are coming together to solve local problems and build stronger communities by changing the way they see one another. These cities are combining the reach of City Hall with the on-the-ground knowledge of citizens to make lasting change, proving that working together is a key ingredient for success.

