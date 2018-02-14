Changing Perspectives Changes Lives

With the help of Cities of Service, mayors and their citizens are coming together to solve local problems and build stronger communities by changing the way they see one another. These cities are combining the reach of City Hall with the on-the-ground knowledge of citizens to make lasting change, proving that working together is a key ingredient for success.
More from Cities of Service:
A Call To Turn Residents Into Partners
These Savvy Cities Are Using Tech To Spark Citizen Engagement
When Cities Are As Creative And Collaborative As Startups
How Cities Are Putting Citizens First