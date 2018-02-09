Find out if your coworkers or company gave money to Trump or Hillary

Zippia just released a fun new tool that will help you while away the hours in your cubicle. They released a website that helps you figure out the favorite political parties of your favorite companies. For example, Apple and Walmart employees have both made big donations, but to opposing parties, proving that politics’ favorite color is not red or blue, but green.

While Airbnb’s left-leaning politics and Cargill’s right-leaning ones are no surprise, there are some eyebrow-raisers on the list. For instance, Fannie Mae employees overwhelmingly gave money to Democratic candidates, as did Indiana-based insurance company Anthem. Meanwhile, J. Fletcher Creamer and Sons, a renewable energy company in NJ, gave money to Republican candidates and conservative causes, and Bechtel, a private company based in the liberal bastion of San Francisco, leaned Republican.

To make this determination, Zippia dug into the donations to political parties and PACs by employees of the 250,000 biggest public and private companies in America, focusing on companies with at least 150 donors. Then they looked at around 32,000,000 political donation records available from the Federal Election Committee, matching donors to the companies where they reported they worked, and determining whether they gave to conservative or liberal causes and candidates.

The real fun, though, is putting in your own company and seeing whether your company and coworkers lean blue or red. For example, our boss Joe Mansueto gave a bunch of his hard-earned money to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, which we unearthed on the site. See if your own boss or co-workers donated here: https://www.zippia.com/company/ML