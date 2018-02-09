5 things you are doing wrong on LinkedIn

Earlier this week I edited a story by my colleague Cory Fernandez, who asked a few ex-recruiters how they scoped out job candidates on social media.

One thing he learned caught my eye: “Don’t go overboard customizing your LinkedIn. Unlike Twitter or Instagram, the professional network isn’t the place to post inspirational quotes or use tropical landscapes as your cover photo,” Cory wrote. “Recruiters do care about your creative expression–they just don’t want to see it on LinkedIn.”

With that in mind, here are a few times you might want to show a little more restraint on LinkedIn:

When your posts are purely motivational. Faux-philosophical platitudes are everywhere on social media. Share an article instead of an “inspiring” meme. When you’re blogging about stuff (way) outside your field. It’s simple: LinkedIn is a professional network, so don’t abuse its publishing platform to write about things unrelated to your (current or desired) industry or career. When your “announcement” is just a humble-brag. Congrats on your new job! Definitely share that. Landing another new client or boasting about your umpteenth snippet of press coverage . . . mazel tov and all, but no one cares half as much as you do. When you’re a “passionate, experienced, focused, strategic ______.” All four of those adjectives made LinkedIn’s list of most-used buzzwords last year, which means they’re doing nothing to distinguish you. When you don’t know half your connections. Stop accepting everyone who sends you an invitation to connect. Here’s how to be a little more strategic.

RB