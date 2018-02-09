5 things you are doing wrong on LinkedIn

Earlier this week I edited a story by my colleague Cory Fernandez, who asked a few ex-recruiters how they scoped out job candidates on social media.

One thing he learned caught my eye: “Don’t go overboard customizing your LinkedIn. Unlike Twitter or Instagram, the professional network isn’t the place to post inspirational quotes or use tropical landscapes as your cover photo,” Cory wrote. “Recruiters do care about your creative expression–they just don’t want to see it on LinkedIn.”

With that in mind, here are a few times you might want to show a little more restraint on LinkedIn: