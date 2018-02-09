Tech Earnings Roundup: All The Winners (And One Loser) From Q4 2017

As earnings season comes to an end, the stock market continued its descent this week. Where does that leave Silicon Valley’s tech giants? It’s true that some of them have lost market value , but don’t pass the hat around for them yet: Most of these companies are coming off a solid quarter.

Here’s how the tech bigwigs–Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Netflix, Snap, and Twitter–fared in their earnings reports:

The Winners

It’s rare that Amazon doesn’t have a good quarter, but its stock has been unusually buoyant in recent months, exceeding a share price of $1,400. In last week’s earnings report, Amazon reported revenue of more than $60 billion and teased its ad ambitions, but that’s certainly not the only thing driving shareholder optimism right now.

“2017 was a strong year for Facebook, but it was also a hard one,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote in the company’s earnings release. That’s quite the understatement, but he’s right–Facebook is doing fine. In fact, while Facebook reported that users are spending 50 million fewer hours on the platform each day, its user base is still growing and revenue hit nearly $13 billion, up 48% year over year.

Netflix exceeded expectations this quarter, in no small part because we all binged The Crown and Stranger Things. Even after its recent price hike, Netflix attracted 8.3 million new subscribers in Q4, bringing its total subscriber base to 117 million.

Snap hasn’t had the smoothest ride since its IPO last March, so this earnings report was a particularly bright spot. At $285.7 million, its revenue was well over expectations, and its lagging daily user numbers jumped by 8.9 million to 187 million. Let’s hope that holds up as Snapchat rolls out its redesign.

Riding a wave of recent “comeback” stories, even Twitter eked out a win this quarter, posting a profit ($91 million) for the first time in its history. Twitter’s stock price hasn’t been this high since 2015. The embattled company still hasn’t moved the needle on its monthly active users, but after Twitter’s string of losses, we consider this a triumph.