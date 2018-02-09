Facebook is giving $10 million to its top online community leaders

The social network has announced that over 100 of its top community leaders will receive a share of the $10 million pot, reports Reuters. The initiative was announced at a Facebook Communities Summit in London and will aim to reward people who have set up Facebook groups that have created “meaningful” interactions between users. Five people with a track record of creating meaningful groups will receive up to $1 million each to fund a new project, while the remaining money will be dealt out in $50,000 increments to another 100 community leaders.MG