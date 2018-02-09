Amazon is looking to take on FedEx and UPS with biz delivery service

The search giant is set to launch a new delivery service for businesses called “Shipping with Amazon,” the Wall Street Journal reports. The new shipping service will see the e-commerce giant pick up packages from businesses and deliver them to customers. The service is expected to roll out in Los Angeles this month to third-party sellers on Amazon and the company is said to be planning to undercut FedEx and UPS on price in order to gain adoption. The news has sent FedEx and UPS shares down in pre-market trading.MG