India rules Google abused its dominant position in search

The country’s Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled on Thursday that Google abused its dominant search position by biasing search results in favor of some of its products, CNBC reports. Specifically, the CCI found that Google placed its commercial flight search function at a better location on its search results page than smaller competitors had. In the ruling the CCI said:
“Google was found to be indulging in practices of search bias and by doing so, it causes harm to its competitors as well as to users.
“Google was leveraging its dominance in the market for online general web search, to strengthen its position in the market for online syndicate search services.”
As a result of the finding, Google has been fined 1.36 billion rupees–about $21.1 million.MG