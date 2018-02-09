Facebook is testing a downvote button

The social media giant is testing the button, which allows users to flag and hide inappropriate comments, reports CNBC. When a user clicks on the button, they then have the option to label the related content as “offensive,” “misleading,” or “off topic” before it is hidden from their view. Facebook has been quick to point out that the downvote button is only being tested by a small group of people in the U.S. and that it is not the equivalent of a “dislike” button, with a company spokesperson saying: