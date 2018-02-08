This Is What “The Shape Of Water” Creature’s Dick Looks Like

Who: XenoCat Artifacts

Why we care: Guillermo del Toro’s story of a mute woman falling for a humanoid, amphibious creature scored a staggering 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. For all the technical achievements of The Shape of Water, and for all the boldness it takes to concoct such an unconventional love story, one persistent question has lingered: what’s up with the creature’s junk?

This could’ve easily (preferably?) been a question with no answer, but because the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well, someone has imagined the creature’s dick as a dildo. And wouldn’t you know it? All of them have sold out.

The Colorado-based sex toy company XenoCat Artifacts specializes in otherworldly adult products, making the possible penis of The Shape of Water creature (aka, the “Jewel of the Amazon”) an ideal specimen. XenoCat Artifacts managed to cleverly put itself in the conversation around such a buzzy movie while still staying in its lane. The company took its marketing shot and it paid off. No word yet if XenoCat Artifacts will restock, but for now you can just gaze upon the marbled wonder.