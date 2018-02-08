Twitch wants you to watch e-sports without harassing anyone

Twitch has become one of the most popular sites on the internet by giving e-sports fans a way to watch the world’s best video-game players do their thing. But like every other online platform, the Amazon-owned Twitch is more than a little aware that those who use its service may abuse the privilege by sexually harassing others, using hate speech, or sharing overtly sexual content.

No more, the company said today: According to TechCrunch, Twitch has updated its community policies to make it clear that it will immediately suspend any user who engages in hate speech or harassment. “Hate simply has no place in the Twitch community,” the company wrote in its announcement.

Further, Twitch says won’t tolerate its users harassing each other on other platforms. Such behavior will also be met with suspensions, though it doesn’t plan on actively scanning the web for that kind of bad acting, TechCrunch wrote.DT