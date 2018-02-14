Consider These 5 Things Before You Break The Rules In Your Career

When Magdalena Yesil was a 21-year-old product design engineer at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), she was invited to a national sales conference to present one of her products. The first item on the agenda at 8 a.m. on a Monday was an “eye-opener,” which turned out to be a show of topless women.

As an immigrant who grew up in a predominantly conservative culture, Yesil felt uncomfortable, but said nothing. As she recounts in Power Up: How Smart Women Win in the New Economy, two nights later, she found herself sitting at a pre-dinner show, and encountered yet another show of topless women to “entertain” the predominantly male crowd. At the end of the show, she marched up to her CEO, whom she never met, and told him, “I am an engineer at your company, and what just happened was unacceptable to me personally. The show of naked women made me feel like I’m not a respected employee of this company. Is that how you want your new engineer to feel?” Taken aback, AMD’s then CEO, Jerry Sanders, invited her to a table full of his best customers. They proceeded to have an open and productive conversation.

Yesil’s actions broke several unspoken rules. But she realized that had she done what was expected of her, to be quiet and sit there, she would have never been able to change things. It was the first time she realized that sometimes, moving forward means breaking the rules.

When you’re just starting out in your career, it can be overwhelming to keep up with the unspoken rules that you’re expected to magically know (and follow). And while it’s important to keep them in mind, there is a time and place to break them. Here are some things to think about when deciding whether or not a particular “rule” is worth breaking.

1. Be Comfortable With The Worst-Case Scenario

Some of us thrive in going against the grain, but many of us find it deeply unsettling. As a result, we don’t often step back and think about what the worst is that could really happen and think about what that would mean for us.

Laura Ellis, founder of New York-based Whimsy Creative, broke her first career “rule” by booking a one-way ticket to New York from Perth, Australia, when she first graduated from college. Ellis tells Fast Company that while her move might seem like a bold one, she perceived it to be a calculated risk. After all, for Ellis, the stakes were actually quite low–if New York didn’t work out, her worst-case scenario was moving back to Australia to look for a job.

Yesil also stresses the importance of being comfortable with the risks. When you’re not willing to risk the possibility of the worst-case scenario coming true, it might be best to hold off. She tells Fast Company, “Growing up, my father would say, “Any fool can take a risk with their eyes closed . . . the key is to take a risk with your eyes open.”