Deadpool Meets Cable, Yeti Goes Hunting: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Last year we put 20th Century Fox on our Top 10 Most Innovative Companies list for advertising and marketing , and perhaps the most significant reason was its work behind the 2016 release of Deadpool. It was an overwhelming marketing blitz—from obscene, emoji-powered billboards and an hour-long “Pool Log” holiday video to a real Tinder profile and a hilariously important testicular cancer PSA. It all helped the relatively low-budget film earn more than $745 million at the box office and become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. This week Deadpool returned to, once again, make meta-marketing mincemeat out of the traditional teaser trailer. Now we’re just left wondering what Ryan Reynolds and the studio’s marketing team will come up with between now and when the movie hits theaters May 18. Onward!

20th Century Fox “Deadpool, Meet Cable”

What: The first teaser trailer for Deadpool 2.

Who: 20th Century Fox

Why we care: It was a tall order to scrape an ounce of the movie nerd conversation away from Disney’s Super Bowl teaser one-two punch of Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story. But somehow the most foul-mouthed movie marketer around managed to get the job done this week. Thanks a lot, Dale!

Yeti “Yeti Presents: a Hunt”

What: A new short film from outdoor brand Yeti that takes an Alaskan hunting guide to the remote mountain passes of Nepal.

Who: Yeti, Camp4 Collective

Why we care: Alaskan hunting guide Cole Kramer went to Nepal to experience the hunting culture and look for the elusive blue sheep. But the film is less about the kill than it is about the pursuit, then the respect for and utilization of every inch of the animal. I don’t hunt, but a story like this helps me understand those that do a bit more.

Under Armour “For Lindsey”

What: A new Olympics-themed ad from Under Armour uses verse to tell her tale.