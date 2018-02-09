Deadpool Meets Cable, Yeti Goes Hunting: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Last year we put 20th Century Fox on our Top 10 Most Innovative Companies list for advertising and marketing, and perhaps the most significant reason was its work behind the 2016 release of Deadpool. It was an overwhelming marketing blitz—from obscene, emoji-powered billboards and an hour-long “Pool Log” holiday video to a real Tinder profile and a hilariously important testicular cancer PSA. It all helped the relatively low-budget film earn more than $745 million at the box office and become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. This week Deadpool returned to, once again, make meta-marketing mincemeat out of the traditional teaser trailer. Now we’re just left wondering what Ryan Reynolds and the studio’s marketing team will come up with between now and when the movie hits theaters May 18. Onward!
20th Century Fox “Deadpool, Meet Cable”
What: The first teaser trailer for Deadpool 2.
Who: 20th Century Fox
Why we care: It was a tall order to scrape an ounce of the movie nerd conversation away from Disney’s Super Bowl teaser one-two punch of Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story. But somehow the most foul-mouthed movie marketer around managed to get the job done this week. Thanks a lot, Dale!
Yeti “Yeti Presents: a Hunt”
What: A new short film from outdoor brand Yeti that takes an Alaskan hunting guide to the remote mountain passes of Nepal.
Why we care: Alaskan hunting guide Cole Kramer went to Nepal to experience the hunting culture and look for the elusive blue sheep. But the film is less about the kill than it is about the pursuit, then the respect for and utilization of every inch of the animal. I don’t hunt, but a story like this helps me understand those that do a bit more.
Under Armour “For Lindsey”
What: A new Olympics-themed ad from Under Armour uses verse to tell her tale.
Who: Under Armour
Why we care: Lindsey Vonn’s journey to Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympics has been a long road littered with horrific injuries and setbacks–including missing out on the 2014 Sochi Games. Here the brand manages to find a unique, inspiring take on a story we’ll be hearing a lot more of in the coming weeks.
Absolut “Nothing To Hide”
What: A nod to new employee welcome videos, with a naked twist.
Who: Absolut, BBH London
Why we care: There’s a lot of talk these days (rightly so!) about corporate transparency, and here Absolut gives us the Swedish vodka merchant version of that with a completely naked look at its manufacturing process. Not only does the down-to-earth, personal vibe position the brand better to counter the burgeoning craft spirits market, but its quirky sense of humor also gives it a distinct personality to differentiate from fellow giants New Amsterdam and Tito’s.
Geico “Nighty Night”
What: The latest preroll ad shenanigans from Geico.
Who: Geico, The Martin Agency
Why we care: It’s a scientific fact that preroll video ads suuuuuuuuuuuck. But back in 2015 Geico managed to make the preroll equivalent to Schrödinger’s cat a reality with a giant dog. Since then the brand has been able to successfully tweak the “Unskippable” formula.
Here they’re at it again by cramming three ridiculous brand mentions in one 16-second preroll. They find the good in spoofing the very, very terrible. Kudooooos.