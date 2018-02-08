Ellen Pao shares the one thing that kept her going during the Reddit backlash

It was a companywide nightmare with Pao at the center of it. However, as she told Dubner, there was one thing that got her through:

Pao: One of the subreddits we got rid of was one that was fairly popular. So they ended up kind of putting up a lot of terrible pictures, terrible memes, terrible content about myself, about —

Dubner: About you.

Pao: Yeah, about me. And photoshopped images, and just saying terrible things about myself and my family.

Dubner: And what was that like for you?

Pao: Most of the site, I think, was either neutral or positive. I did get a lot of messages from people who were just relieved. One of the people said that … a friend of their sister’s … had experienced revenge porn, and had ended up committing suicide. So the importance of taking down that content, and taking these steps to clean up the site, and make it a place where everybody could feel comfortable, was something that was really meaningful. So I knew that it was the right thing to do. And that was what helped me get through that time.