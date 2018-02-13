This School Focuses On Teaching Students Happiness, Not Math

At a new school that will soon be built near Chennai, India, you might find a student in a tree-filled meditation room, an ideation lab, or a test kitchen. They won’t be in a traditional classroom. The school’s primary goal: teaching children how to be happy. Learning skills comes next. Preparing for standardized tests is not part of the curriculum.

“It’s our view that happiness–or emotional intelligence, or balance, or confidence, or self-esteem, or any other word for feeling good about ourselves and our place in the world–is the foundation on which great lives and great achievements are built,” says Riverbend School cofounder Vivek Reddy.

The founders come from an entrepreneurial background, not the world of education, and saw an opportunity to approach the idea of a school in a radically different way.

“If you think of typical schools, the priority is knowledge acquisition–cramming kids’ heads with information, then skills, and if you’re lucky, maybe your school cares about your personality and character and what type of person you are,” says architect Danish Kurani, whose team designed the school’s campus. “They said, you know what, we want to flip this model. We’re going to focus first and most on students’ character and personality. We want to cultivate happy kids, compassionate people, people that are going to go out into the world and do something good.”

The new campus for middle and high school students, which will be built in a rural area outside the metropolis of Chennai, surrounded by farmland and bordered by the ocean, is designed to support the goal of cultivating happiness. Kurani was inspired by a long-running Harvard study that has tracked people over the last 80 years, which found that strong relationships are key to a happy life. In other research, he found that the format of villages tends to foster strong relationships, so the layout of the campus mimics a village.

Instead of a town square, there’s a central common space. Instead of businesses lining the square, there are academic buildings. In the next concentric ring, there’s recreation space, followed by housing, and fields where students can farm at the outer edges. The walkways are tight alleyways, similar to those that organically formed in old villages. Student dorms, where the students stay during the week, have similar central, town square-like areas on each floor.