Black tech workers are the lowest paid in the industry

While we know the tech sector pays among the highest wages across the country, the sad reality is that your location, race, and gender–not skills and experience–will often determine how much you take home.

Two studies released recently confirmed that there are gaping inequalities in pay based on race. The survey from Hired, which analyzed over 400,000 interview requests, indicates that, on average, black tech workers are paid the least at $130,000, as much as $6,000 less than their average white counterparts. Hispanic tech workers earn $131,000, and Asian candidates earn $133,000, on average. Hired also found that white job candidates typically ask for a wage in the $130,000 range and their offers come in $6,000 higher. Black and Hispanic candidates also receive more than they ask for, but their starting bid is around $124,000.

Comparably’s analysis came to similar conclusions based on 9,000 anonymous salary records in jobs that paid over $150,000 for workers of all experience types and education levels. Black tech workers earned the least in every category of managerial and director-level jobs, while Asians/Pacific Islanders earned the most. Men outearned women in every job role except Director of Engineering, where they tied at $175,000.

Hired also revealed that salaries for tech workers who are over 45 start to decline until retirement. Millennial job candidates between 20 and 34 ask for significantly less money than what they’re offered, but those over 35 tend to ask for more and get less.LD