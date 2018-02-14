How To Convince Your Boss To Let You Take A Sabbatical

Regardless if it’s the need to cure burnout on a lush island in Thailand, or heal from a painful divorce or death in your family, there are times when your personal life must be prioritized over work. During these transitional moments, it can become increasingly difficult to concentrate on your responsibilities, since your attention and mind are pulling away from the chains of your desk. For many professionals, a sabbatical, or leave of absence, gives them the opportunity to disconnect and examine their next steps. Apart from the obvious benefit of a break, career coach Christina Piombetti says for a generation that’s ever-connected, a sabbatical can prevent a crash landing.

“When employees get burned out, they often look to leave their jobs or go for a radical career change, but a sabbatical may be a better solution. Allowing sabbaticals leads to happier, more creative employees and overall better retention,” she explains.

But it’s not easy to convince your manager to let you take several weeks or months away from your job, says Vicki Salem, a career expert for Monster.com,. That’s why creating a strategic, smart, and convincing case for your temporary departure is essential. Is it worth the risk? Career experts think “yes”–but follow these steps to ensure your “I need a break” discussion goes well:

Find Examples Of Others Who Have Done It Successfully

Persuading your employer to think outside the cubicle will likely be a tough sell. That’s why career expert and cofounder of Early Stage Careers Jill Tipograph recommends researching not only your company, but the industry for any examples of like-minded employees who have managed to negotiate their case. “If there have not been prior sabbaticals, know you are the pioneer and that position is tough to sell. Bring into your plan cases from other similar companies to share; that education will prove valuable,” she shares.

If you don’t feel confident drafting and executing a case study utilizing research available and a concrete plan for your absence, Tipograh adds that there are many career coaches and resume clinics who will help you navigate this tricky inquiry. You can also try online services or pulling templates online, like this one.

Be Mindful Of Timing

Dependent on your industry, there are certain seasons and quarters that are more demanding than others. Tipograh stresses the importance of a well-timed meeting with your higher-ups, so you don’t appear insensitive to the needs of the company. The same tactic applies to when you actually take your one- to three-month leave: You want to ensure your request slot is during a period when you won’t be quite as needed. And of course, be flexible as you begin to state your reasoning. “Be sure your request occurs when there is a lull in company needs or seasonality, and your boss is not focused on challenges. It shouldn’t be when the company is in its peak time of business and revenue generation,” she explains. “Pre-test the concept by opening a dialogue well before your anticipated sabbatical.”

Come Prepared With Specific, Detailed Plans

In addition to mapping out the ideal timing for your sabbatical, you also want to enter the discussion with a detailed, specific plan that dictates everything you’ll be doing, why you’re doing it, and how you plan to return to the company, amped up and fresh-minded. “Creating a robust plan shows you’ve given this a considerable amount of time to think about and commit to,” Salemi says. When you go into the one-on-one, confidently present your proposal and be patient as you await feedback, as it might come in a string of questions (more on that later), or in a few days when they’ve had time to process the information.