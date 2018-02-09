Macy’s is courting Muslim women with a “modest” line and hijabs

At a time when mall traffic is down, Macy’s has been hit particularly hard. It just announced it is closing 34 stores in the coming months, after having already closed 60 in 2017.

But it’s also developing new strategies to expand its consumer base. Case in point: The company is launching a line that is specifically aimed at Muslim women. According to the Washington Post, the collection will include maxi dresses, long cardigans, and hijabs. It’s part of a broader trend in the apparel industry, as young Muslim women are increasingly viewed as a lucrative consumer market. Thomson Reuters projected that Muslim consumers would spend $368 billion on fashion by 2021.

Nike just released a sports hijab and American Eagle recently introduced denim hijabs. Luxury brands like Oscar de la Renta and Dolce & Gabbana have also launched their own modest lines.ES