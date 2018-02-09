These Are Two Mantras I Tell Myself To Do Tasks I Hate

Have you ever had something on your to-do list that you just really didn’t want to do? If your answer is “yes,” it’s OK. Because I’ve definitely had those moments. In fact, for the past three months, I’ve been actively avoiding two items on my list (for example– balancing the budget for the grant I manage).

Thinking about doing them sounds just as fun as listening to someone scrape their fingernails down a chalkboard for five whole minutes. But, at the end of each day, when I realize I can’t cross them out yet again, I sigh and think, Geez, I’m the most unproductive and worthless employee there’s ever been. I don’t have to tell you that’s not exactly the healthiest mind-set to have. But here’s the thing. I have to do them. I can’t just keep pretending they don’t exist. And I’m betting that you can’t do that, either. So, I’m here to save your day. Whenever I have to do something that I really, really, don’t want to, I repeat these two mantras. Related: This Entrepreneur Traded Her New Year’s Resolutions For A Yearly Mantra This Will Eventually Be Over. This Will Eventually Be Over. In high school, I played on the soccer team. Each year, we had to do this drill called “120s.” This consisted of sprinting the entire 120-yard field in under 17 seconds and jogging back under 30. Ten times in a row. I absolutely, hands down dreaded them. They were hard. They hurt. They took everything I had.

But I knew that, if I wanted to make varsity and play well, I needed to do them. So, I changed my mind-set. (Pretty advanced for a 14-year-old, eh?). I realized that, though each second of that drill would suck, it actually only lasted about 15 minutes. And you know what? That’s not a very long time at all. (Unless someone is dragging their nails down a chalkboard.) In the minutes leading up to the start time, I’d think, “These next 15 minutes are going to suck. But time keeps moving forward and, before I know it, it’ll be 16 minutes from now. And I’ll be d-o-n-e.” I’d separate myself from how hard it was as much as I could, and I’d focus on that 16th minute. So, when there’s something you don’t want to do, remind yourself that, eventually, it’ll be over. But you have to get started, first. Related: Why You Should Make An Anti-Resolution List (And What To Put On It) I’ll Feel So Much Better When I Get This Done. I’ll Feel So Much Better When I Get This Done. When I finished my 120s, I felt like I was on top of the world. If you’ve ever heard of runner’s high, it’s like that, times 10. I felt fast, strong, and, most of all, relieved. While I haven’t done this drill for 10 years (though maybe I should), I still apply this mentality to certain areas of my life. Like when I want to work out before leaving for the office, but hitting snooze for 30 more minutes is so much more appealing. But I know for a fact that, unless I need the extra rest because I’m sick or didn’t sleep well, I will fell so much better if I just get my butt out of bed and lace up my sneakers.

