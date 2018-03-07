6 Great Ways To Boost Your Brand With Instagram Stories

It’s also, in many ways, still a safe zone—a happy place to which we retreat to get away from the daily bombardment of frustrating news that clog our Facebook and Twitter feeds. There are only so many insane dispatches from a certain someone we can take in when we could be scrolling through cute pictures of our friends’ babies and beautifully art-directed photoshoots from the brands we love. So it’s no wonder we are spending more and more time on it. Instagram’s most recent stats show that those under 25 now spend a little more than half an hour on the site, while those over 25 spend around 24 minutes a day on it.

Instagram’s growth in both members and time spent on it is the big reason companies are flocking there in impressive numbers: There are currently 25 million companies on it now, up from 15 million just last July. Companies can create a special Instagram business account, which gives them insight into the latest features on the app, like a function that helps users by swiping up.

How To Best Use Instagram

It can be hard for brands to know exactly how to use Instagram strategically to achieve their goals. Morgan Cornelius, Instagram’s small and medium business community lead, says that consumers want two very different things from businesses on Instagram. They want to see gorgeous, inspiring photos, but they also want to get a raw, authentic glimpse into the inner workings of the brand, like hearing directly from employees or the CEO. They want to look at glamorous, idealized images, but they also want to know that the brand is made up of real people. “It’s a tough balance to achieve,” Cornelius says. “These two ways of communicating with customers are, in some ways, totally contradictory.”

But Cornelius has a solution: Instagram Stories. This tool, which launched in late 2016, allows users to post ephemeral videos and slideshows that will exist for 24 hours and then disappear. It has been very effective for brands to offer an unvarnished, real-life look at what goes on at the company. “Stories is the one place where brands are able to actually give people a peek behind the curtain in terms of who they are and what they’re all about,” she says. “This allows them to establish authenticity with their customers.”

The Stories tool is meant to be used to supplement the permanent images that live on a brand’s profile. “Feeds tend to be used for beautifully curated photos that could last a lifetime unless you choose to archive or delete the post,” Cornelius says. “I don’t think that these images and Stories need to necessarily complement each other in terms of the way they look aesthetically. As long as you are staying true to your brand, consumers are savvy enough to understand that you are sharing something that is perhaps more playful or behind the scenes.”

Some 300 million users watch Instagram Stories every day, Cornelius says, so it is crucial for businesses to come up with creative content. And given that it is relatively new, she sees brands experimenting with it in interesting ways. “Stories is where I’m seeing a lot of creativity come out,” Cornelius says. “There’s constantly a new tool or feature within Instagram Stories, so it’s only to your benefit to play around. The worst thing that’s going to happen is that you delete it or let it run for 24 hours: That’s the beauty of it not being permanent.”